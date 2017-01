Hi, my name is Hazel. I’m a 13-year-old dalmatian/staffy mix from Portland, OR. My parents took me in when I was only 5 weeks old, and they were so protective of me that they made me sleep in their bed. I grew up to be 70 lbs., and I still insist on sleeping on the bed (they actually bought a bigger one to accommodate me). I am very smart and I always tilt my head when people are talking, trying to analyze what they’re saying. They call me the “People Whisperer”. I have my own, pet, too, a terrier mix named Oscar who I love very much. My favorite place to go is the beach. I’m so overjoyed when I get there, I bark with glee the whole time. For an old girl that’s beaten cancer and had her knees replaced, I think I look pretty good!

7.8 /10 4 votes Voting statistics: Rate Percentage Votes 10 75% 3 9 0% 0 8 0% 0 7 0% 0 6 0% 0 5 0% 0 4 0% 0 3 0% 0 2 0% 0 1 25% 1